These Are the Major Corporate Sponsors of the LGBTQ (“Queer”) Lobby Group Human Rights Campaign

Target Sides with the Hard Left: The corporate retailer Target is a top sponsor of Human Rights Campaign, which routinely demonizes people of faith who oppose homosexuality and extreme gender confusion (transgenderism) as immoral. HRC’s top legislative priority is the LGBTQ “Equality Act,” which would create federal “rights” based on changeable homosexual and transgender identification (read: behavior). This would be a massive departure from traditional civil rights law rooted in unchangeable skin color and ethnicity. Target has lost customers by stubbornly sticking to its policy of allowing biological male “transgenders” (men who think they are “women) to use its female restrooms. Contact Target at 800-440-0680 or online HERE.

The following are listed as the major corporate sponsors of the Human Rights Campaign, the world’s largest and most powerful Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual-Transgender-Queer (LGBTQueer) lobby group (as of Jan. 5, 2019). I suspect that every single one of these companies supports the federal “Equality Act” (a top HRC priority), which would add homosexuality and transgenderism as criteria for America’s Civil Rights law–thereby elevating “rights” based on sexual-and-gender perversion (and immorality) to noble civil rights status in the law. This would have a devastating impact on people and institutions of faith–and enhance the ability of LGBTQ activists to legally bully Cristians into supporting radical “gay” and “trans” agenda items like homosexuality-based “marriage” and transgender “rights.” We will update and enhance this list. — Peter LaBarbera, AFTAH; @PeterLaBarbera

Platinum (Highest Level)

Accenture
American Airlines
Apple
Coca Cola
Diageo
Intel
Lyft
Microsoft
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Nationwide
Northop Grumman
Target

Gold Partners

Deloitte
CenturyLink
Chevron
Lexus
Pfizer
Prudential
West Elm (Williams Sonoma / Pottery Barn)

Silver Partners

Smearing Christians and Moral Citizens as “Haters.” Like most LGBTQueer activist organizations and activists, Human Rights Campaign conflates opposition to its radical agenda with “hate.” Defending Judeo-Christian morality is not hate. However, intentionally mislabeling it such is indeed hateful. This graphic is taken from the HRC website; click on it to enlarge.

Alaska Airlines
BP
Citi

Cox Enterprises
EY (Ernst & Young LLP)
Google
J. Crew
Mastercard
MGM Resorts International
Nike
US Bank

Bronze Partners

Amazon
Ameriprise Financial

Boston Scientific
Capital One
Cargill
Dell
Goldman Sachs
Guardian Life Insurance
Hershey’s
Hyatt
IBM
Lincoln Financial Group
Macy’s
Morgan Stanley
PepsiCo
PNC
Replacements, Ltd.
Shell
Starbucks
Symantec
TD Bank
UBS
Whirlpool

 

