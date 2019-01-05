|
These Are the Major Corporate Sponsors of the LGBTQ (“Queer”) Lobby Group Human Rights Campaign
The following are listed as the major corporate sponsors of the Human Rights Campaign, the world’s largest and most powerful Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual-Transgender-Queer (LGBTQueer) lobby group (as of Jan. 5, 2019). I suspect that every single one of these companies supports the federal “Equality Act” (a top HRC priority), which would add homosexuality and transgenderism as criteria for America’s Civil Rights law–thereby elevating “rights” based on sexual-and-gender perversion (and immorality) to noble civil rights status in the law. This would have a devastating impact on people and institutions of faith–and enhance the ability of LGBTQ activists to legally bully Cristians into supporting radical “gay” and “trans” agenda items like homosexuality-based “marriage” and transgender “rights.” We will update and enhance this list. — Peter LaBarbera, AFTAH; @PeterLaBarbera
[As of January 5, 2019]
Platinum (Highest Level)
Accenture
Gold Partners
Deloitte
Silver Partners
Alaska Airlines
Cox Enterprises
Bronze Partners
Amazon
Boston Scientific
