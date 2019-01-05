These Are the Major Corporate Sponsors of the LGBTQ (“Queer”) Lobby Group Human Rights Campaign

The following are listed as the major corporate sponsors of the Human Rights Campaign, the world’s largest and most powerful Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual-Transgender-Queer (LGBTQueer) lobby group (as of Jan. 5, 2019). I suspect that every single one of these companies supports the federal “Equality Act” (a top HRC priority), which would add homosexuality and transgenderism as criteria for America’s Civil Rights law–thereby elevating “rights” based on sexual-and-gender perversion (and immorality) to noble civil rights status in the law. This would have a devastating impact on people and institutions of faith–and enhance the ability of LGBTQ activists to legally bully Cristians into supporting radical “gay” and “trans” agenda items like homosexuality-based “marriage” and transgender “rights.” We will update and enhance this list. — Peter LaBarbera, AFTAH; @PeterLaBarbera

[As of January 5, 2019]

Platinum (Highest Level)

Accenture

American Airlines

Apple

Coca Cola

Diageo

Intel

Lyft

Microsoft

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Nationwide

Northop Grumman

Target

Gold Partners

Deloitte

CenturyLink

Chevron

Lexus

Pfizer

Prudential

West Elm (Williams Sonoma / Pottery Barn)

Silver Partners

Alaska Airlines

BP

Citi

Cox Enterprises

EY (Ernst & Young LLP)

Google

J. Crew

Mastercard

MGM Resorts International

Nike

US Bank

Bronze Partners

Amazon

Ameriprise Financial



Boston Scientific

Capital One

Cargill

Dell

Goldman Sachs

Guardian Life Insurance

Hershey’s

Hyatt

IBM

Lincoln Financial Group

Macy’s

Morgan Stanley

PepsiCo

PNC

Replacements, Ltd.

Shell

Starbucks

Symantec

TD Bank

UBS

Whirlpool